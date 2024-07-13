Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of USB opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

