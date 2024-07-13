Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,115 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,660 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,353,539.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

