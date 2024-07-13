Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 18,749 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.7 %

SYY stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

