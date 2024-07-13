Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $559.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.