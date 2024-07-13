Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

