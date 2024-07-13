Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,691,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,047,000 after buying an additional 800,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $238.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $242.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

