Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $27,049,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

