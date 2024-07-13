Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $200.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.