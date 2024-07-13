Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.20.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $502.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

