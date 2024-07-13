Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,252,253,000 after buying an additional 1,681,454 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,140 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

BSX stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

