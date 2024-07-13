Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

