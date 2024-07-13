Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 161,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,641,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 49,752 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 113,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 364.3% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.