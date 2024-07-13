Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 116,387 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPMO opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
