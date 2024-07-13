Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

