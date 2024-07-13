Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,633 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Pentair by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

