Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 18,620 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

