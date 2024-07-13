Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.59 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.