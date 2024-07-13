Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

