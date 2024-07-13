Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 79,771 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $41.61 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

