Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 21,500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.