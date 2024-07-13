Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,068,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

