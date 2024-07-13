Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. 292,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 788,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Energy Vault Trading Up 12.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,344 shares of company stock valued at $92,744. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Energy Vault by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Read More

