Energi Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $628,405.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,746,494 coins and its circulating supply is 78,746,436 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

