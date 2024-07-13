Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,955. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,523,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

