Empowered Funds LLC Sells 817 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,980.15.

BKNG stock traded up $90.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. The stock had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,849.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,656.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

