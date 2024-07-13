Empowered Funds LLC Sells 36,978 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,978 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

