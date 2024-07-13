Empowered Funds LLC Sells 27,395 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,395 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE WGO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.87. 1,067,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,470. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

