Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 195.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 35.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 97,068 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 77.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NKE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,527,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.