Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

