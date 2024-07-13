Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 19,073 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.38. 510,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,623. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.04 and its 200 day moving average is $249.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,174,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,174,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

