Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.58.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

