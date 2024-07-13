Empowered Funds LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,985.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

