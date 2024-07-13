Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,649 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 2,148,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

