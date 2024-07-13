Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1st Source worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in 1st Source by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

1st Source Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.78. 90,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

