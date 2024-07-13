Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 82.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 390,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

