Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PROG worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PROG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.