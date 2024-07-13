Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 114,650 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,391,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

