Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 295,287 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 365,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.