Empowered Funds LLC Buys 9,975 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.7 %

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 115,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.93 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $336.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.63 million. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,134.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

