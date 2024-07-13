Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $12.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,634. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

