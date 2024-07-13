Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.47% of American Woodmark worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,272. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.