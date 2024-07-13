Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.26% of FB Financial worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 191,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

