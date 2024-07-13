Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,361 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,446,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.