Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 837 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.88. 161,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

