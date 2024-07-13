Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 357 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.