Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,411 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 689,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,733. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

