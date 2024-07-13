Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

RWX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

