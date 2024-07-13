Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 3,413 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 209,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,398. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.