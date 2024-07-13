Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.70. The stock had a trading volume of 690,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,740. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $608.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

