Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $349,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.13. 3,273,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,717. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $110.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

